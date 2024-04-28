Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Declares $41.80 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Relx Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $41.30 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.
Relx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.