Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Declares $41.80 Dividend

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $41.30 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.