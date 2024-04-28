ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) vs. Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Head to Head Comparison

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $165.15 million 8.06 -$78.50 million ($3.04) -15.94 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.92 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.66

ReWalk Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Establishment Labs and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.47%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -47.53% -357.81% -30.37% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

