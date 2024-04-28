Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $186.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

