Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $80.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Masco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

