Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $353.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $353.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana stock opened at $305.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

