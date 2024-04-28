Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.70 to $10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.76.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.