RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,806. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

