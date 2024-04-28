Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $83.43 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $83,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.70. 1,234,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,414. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.96.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

