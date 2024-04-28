Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $88 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $87,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $13,379,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $129.31. 11,547,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,696. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

