Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

