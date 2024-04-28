Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $135.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on R. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.