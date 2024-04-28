Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $428.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.42. Saia has a 1-year low of $247.63 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

