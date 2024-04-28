Saitama Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $675,647.46 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Saitama has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $56.12 million and $675,647.46 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,543.48 or 0.99944633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105119 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,781,732 coins and its circulating supply is 42,723,580,064 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,781,731.86525 with 42,723,580,063.703316 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00132486 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $411,450.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

