Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 68.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $203,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 38.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

