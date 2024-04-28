Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6,193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

