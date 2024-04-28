Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Expands By 31.0%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

AIB Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AIBRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

