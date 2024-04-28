Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Expands By 37.8%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,017,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 2,914,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACDVF opened at $14.65 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 926.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

