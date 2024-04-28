Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Declines By 17.7%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,178,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 3,861,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPKF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

