Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Decreases By 39.2%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 1,350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
BKRIF traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.78. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$8.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
