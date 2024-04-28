Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Increases By 169.8%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCI. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

