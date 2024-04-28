Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
