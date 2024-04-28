Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.