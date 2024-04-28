Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Rises By 222.2%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JX Luxventure Stock Performance

JXJT opened at $1.30 on Friday. JX Luxventure has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About JX Luxventure

Featured Stories

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

