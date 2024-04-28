Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Rises By 222.2%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JX Luxventure Stock Performance
JXJT opened at $1.30 on Friday. JX Luxventure has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
About JX Luxventure
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.