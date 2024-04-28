Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Grows By 220.0%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Light Trading Down 4.5 %

Light stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Light has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

