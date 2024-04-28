Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Increases By 184.6%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 4.8 %
Pernod Ricard stock traded down C$7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$146.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.15. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$145.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$238.75.
About Pernod Ricard
