Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Drops By 20.8%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ USMC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $51.79.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
