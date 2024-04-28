Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 17.0%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

