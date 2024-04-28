Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 124.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

EMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,093. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

