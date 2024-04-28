Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Rises By 151.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of TIRX stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

