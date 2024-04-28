Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Rises By 151.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
Shares of TIRX stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.88.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tian Ruixiang
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.