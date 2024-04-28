Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Decreases By 42.6%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance

TGDLF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. 250,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

