Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Decreases By 42.6%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
TGDLF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. 250,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
