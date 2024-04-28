Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 48.9%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

