Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2,324.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

