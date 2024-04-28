SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $69.72 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $901.80 million and $69.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011716 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.56 or 1.00170786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00104944 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.91432093 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $67,417,721.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.