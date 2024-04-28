Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pivotal Research currently has $4.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.05.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Insider Transactions at Sirius XM
In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
