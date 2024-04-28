Sonen Capital LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.98 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.