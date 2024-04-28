Sonen Capital LLC Has $734,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.1 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,406.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,523.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,530.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.