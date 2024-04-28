Sonen Capital LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Veralto
In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of Veralto stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $95.40.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.