SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.91%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

