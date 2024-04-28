SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,236,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 270,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,772. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

