SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

