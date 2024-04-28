SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

