SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.90% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 225,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

GAL opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

