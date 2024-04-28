STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Reaches $132.84 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.84 million and approximately $566,043.79 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

