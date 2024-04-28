State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,409 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.