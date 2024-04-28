State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,400 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 1,266,856 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,794,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 484,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after buying an additional 212,622 shares during the last quarter.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

FUTU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

