State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,269 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.