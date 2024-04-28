State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,331 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

AMR stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

