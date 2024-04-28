Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.31.

LII opened at $477.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.93. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $264.88 and a 52 week high of $501.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

