StockNews.com Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

LPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.2 %

LPG stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

