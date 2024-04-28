Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,097 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,556. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.