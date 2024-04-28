Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.80.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.17. 437,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,053. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.92. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

